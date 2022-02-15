Twitter Is Feuding Over These Hershey Ad Campaign Wrappers

Hershey's and Valentine's Day are pretty synonymous because, really, what more says "I love you" more than a box of chocolates? But, for the past couple of years, the candy giant has expanded its winter marketing campaign beyond February to include a promotion that celebrates Women's History Month in March. On the Hersheyland website, the brand calls the campaign "Celebrate She," noting that all women in our lives, from family members to friends to authority figures, should be honored during the month of March — and what better way to do so than by gifting a limited-edition HerSHEy's chocolate bar?

The special edition candy bars have the brand's usual brown and silver wrapper, though each highlights the word "she" inside "Hershey's" in a different color, and also includes the word "celebrate" at the top, suggesting of course that consumers "celebrate she" with the candy bar. While all this fanfare sounds great in theory, the truth is the execution doesn't pan out grammatically. As Twitter has pointed out, the correct word choice — "her" — is even already provided as another part of the Hershey's name. Insert marketing team face plant here.