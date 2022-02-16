Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Martha Stewart Hanging With Drake

Over the weekend of the Super Bowl, Martha Stewart reminded fans she remains of the most aspirational celebrities alive. From hopping on her private jet to attend the Super Bowl in style to attending elaborate events with NFL big whigs and entertainers, the 80-year-old business mogul was living her best life on the West Coast.

Stewart treated her followers to several posts documenting the experience, including photos of her encounters with fellow celebrities, including a Super Bowl meetup with Guy Fieri. She also reunited with longtime best bud Snoop Dogg at the "Puppy Bowl."

But there was one particular detail from Stewart's epic weekend that had the internet talking days later. As People reported, on February 12, the famous homemaker was spotted partying with chart-topping hip-hop and R&B star Drake at the NFL Owners' Dinner in Beverly Hills. It must have been quite a fun event, because that evening, the lifestyle guru documented the meetup in a post showing two photos of them smiling together on her personal Instagram, alongside a series of pics showing off the glamorous scene at the party.

In the caption, Stewart detailed how she came across the "God's Plan" rapper, noting that her makeup artist, Nicole Daisy Toye, saw him first and decided to make conversation before introducing them."Everyone was trying to get a table -of course @champagnepapi had no trouble and his heavily guarded space was behind a screen in the outdoor area. @daisybeautytoye spied him and made friends immediately," Stewart wrote.