Martha Stewart Turns Heads With This Super Bowl Flex

Martha Stewart's heading to the Super Bowl. Between the fact that Martha and Snoop Dogg will appear in a commercial for BIC lighters and that Snoop Dogg will take part in the fabled halftime show, Stewart's attendance should not come as a surprise. However, the fact that she is going to the Super Bowl is not the flex. How she chose to go there is.

On Instagram, Stewart posted pictures from her trip, which involved flying in a private jet and pictures of gourmet bagel sandwiches. "If you gotta go to the @superbowl2022 this is one way to do it !!!" she commented. Historically, Martha Stewart hasn't exactly shied away from sharing the perks of her fame. For example, she showed Twitter another private plane trip she took when picking up a couple of French bulldogs (via People). Rather than ruining some relatable persona, the posts mainly seem to reinforce the picture of Stewart having a luxurious life.

The Super Bowl post certainly attracted its share of responses that acknowledged Stewart's literally jet-setting image. "Ain't no flex like a Martha flex," user shanellepersaud nodded in apparent approval. "You earned it," haddyhill declared, "enjoy every minute." In a similar vein, e_lisakate wrote, "No one does it better than our queen Martha!" With almost 57,000 likes, you probably get just how enthused these fans can get. Though, not everyone lavished the post with praise.