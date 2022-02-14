Fans Are Loving Martha Stewart And Guy Fieri's Super Bowl Meetup

2022's tackle fest produced a scene that would encourage, perhaps even dare people to dream of something they've never seen before and might never see. No, not the Cincinnati Bengals with a Lombardy trophy. While it's true that the Bengals – who despite being big cats were seen as underdogs - still have yet to win a Super Bowl (via NBC Sports), this isn't about a way-above-average Joe named Burrow. It's about a Guy named Fieri and the veritable fever dream he and Martha Stewart inspired.

It was apparently baked in the brain of Twitter user David Angelo, who posted an image of the food celebs at the big game and wrote, "Tell me you [wouldn't] pay $50 to see a movie Guy Fieri playing a con-artist trying to scam a friendly suburban widow played by Martha, who happens to be herself a retired con-artist?" KennyFresh suggested in reply, "Only if he's billed as 'Mayor of Flavortown.'" Just imagine it.

Maybe the Mayor of Flavor Town could portray a character called "Frosted Fakes," a play on Fieri's frosted tips and the fact that his character's a serial fraudster. Meanwhile, Stewart could play "Plane Jane," arguably a fitting allusion to her head-turning flex about flying to the Super Bowl. But even if not a single person paid 50 cents, let alone $50, to watch such a picture, the photo of Stewart and Fieri might have been priceless to fans.