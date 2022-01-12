Richard Blais Reveals Wild Backstage Details From Next Level Chef - Exclusive

The latest cooking competition to launch on FOX is a pretty wild ride. In fact, in the words of "Next Level Chef" co-host Richard Blais, who is hosting and judging the competition along with Gordon Ramsay and Nyesha Arrington, the show is "something that's never been done before." As Blais said during a recent exclusive interview with Mashed, he's well aware you hear that a lot, that "never been done before" thing, but in this case? It's legit.

Blais was immediately attracted to the idea of "Next Level Chef." At first, he was on board not because of the core concept of the show, but because of the people involved. "I automatically I wanted to do it," he said to Mashed. "I've worked with Gordon before, and I've worked with Nyesha before, and I have so much respect for both of them ... To be able to learn from them, someone who's excelled at their craft and every which way, was pretty special. So it was an automatic yes for me. [But] just seeing the treatment for [the show] and just looking at a rendering of it was, that it's not something that's ever been done before. I think you hear that a lot, and you see it on paper sometimes, and you're like: 'OK, it's a cooking competition that's never been done before.'"

Blais saw the set, and he was blown away: "You show up in front of this thing, this set, which was the tallest non-permanent structure in Las Vegas, and is three full stories. And almost, for me, it was theatrical to be in front of it, because it's such an effort [put into it]. And my first thought was, this show, without having seen anything else besides just the set, is award worthy just for the set itself."