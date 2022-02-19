Lehi Valley Trading Co. Just Recalled Yogurt Raisins Over Undeclared Peanuts

It's only February and already 2022 seems like it's bringing us a fair number of food recalls. From enoki mushrooms to Trader Joe's Soycutash and Driscoll's strawberries, consumers in the United States are seeing a number of scary food recalls in recent weeks. Now, Lehi Valley Trading Company is being added to that list. People with peanut allergies may want to avoid purchasing the company's yogurt raisins for the time being. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the Mesa, Arizona-based food supplier has issued a nationwide recall of its yogurt raisins due to the possibility that they may have come in contact with or may contain an "undeclared peanut allergen."

As you can imagine, that's a scary prospect for someone who has a peanut allergy, as ingesting them could cause life-threatening "food-induced anaphylaxis," according to the Mayo Clinic. The medical center also explains the reaction is one that occurs within minutes of ingesting food items that are prepared with, or have been prepared in close contact to, peanuts. While the FDA notes that no illnesses or symptoms have yet to be reported in relation to this latest recall, if you do have a peanut allergy, you should take the appropriate precautions to avoid any issues.