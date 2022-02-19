Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is Having A Moment On Twitter
Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal is having a moment on Twitter. The social media platform has lovers of this iconic breakfast food pausing (presumably from shoveling spoonfuls of the cinnamony and sugary-sweet cereal in their mouths) to instead profess their love. And much to the probable chagrin of other breakfast cereals, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is trending.
Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky — who played for several teams such as the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — was the catalyst for the conversation. Orlovsky asked his followers, "You get to choose one cereal-for the rest of your life...What is it?" Surprisingly, his answer had nothing to do with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. He went on to reveal his favorite cereal is Frosted Flakes with Cracklin Oat Bran coming in as a close second. Orlovsky also shared the manner in which he likes to eat his favorite breakfast food, "And of course, let it get soggy."
We will let you talk amongst yourselves about the merits of soggy versus crunchy cereal because we aren't going near that food fight. But based on the overwhelming response from Twitter, it appears that in a Super Bowl of cereals, Cinnamon Toast Crunch gets the Lombardy trophy.
NFL players like Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Naturally, taste in cereal is subjective. For example, the site 11 Points ranks Cinnamon Toast Crunch no. 5 on its list of America's most popular breakfast cereals (Orlovsky's beloved Frosted Flakes are no. 2). Members of the Twitterverse may say otherwise. NFL player Will Compton tweeted at Orlovsky, "I might torture the roof of my mouth for the rest of my life with some Cap'n Crunch Berries." But Greenbay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert started to tip the conversation, replying, "Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Fruity Pebbles." NFL alumn Matt Schaub seconded Benkert's choice of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and it appears former Los Angeles Ram James Laurinaitis has joined team Cinnamon Toast Crunch as well.
But it isn't just athletes who are loving on this cereal. One tweeter responded to Orlovsky, "Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the only correct answer. This is not up for debate – the science is settled." Another declared, "cinnamon toast crunch. say anything else and your wrong." And of course, Cinnamon Toast Crunch even states in its profile, "The greatest cereal of all time." If the cereal says it, it must be true, right? Presumably, that includes the new Cinnamoji Toast Crunch. That version even came with limited-edition boxes that featured two athletes, one of whom is Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim. Does that also make it the breakfast of champions?