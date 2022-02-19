Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is Having A Moment On Twitter

Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal is having a moment on Twitter. The social media platform has lovers of this iconic breakfast food pausing (presumably from shoveling spoonfuls of the cinnamony and sugary-sweet cereal in their mouths) to instead profess their love. And much to the probable chagrin of other breakfast cereals, Cinnamon Toast Crunch is trending.

Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky — who played for several teams such as the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — was the catalyst for the conversation. Orlovsky asked his followers, "You get to choose one cereal-for the rest of your life...What is it?" Surprisingly, his answer had nothing to do with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. He went on to reveal his favorite cereal is Frosted Flakes with Cracklin Oat Bran coming in as a close second. Orlovsky also shared the manner in which he likes to eat his favorite breakfast food, "And of course, let it get soggy."

We will let you talk amongst yourselves about the merits of soggy versus crunchy cereal because we aren't going near that food fight. But based on the overwhelming response from Twitter, it appears that in a Super Bowl of cereals, Cinnamon Toast Crunch gets the Lombardy trophy.