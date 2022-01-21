Cereal Fans Won't Want To Miss The New Cinnamoji Toast Crunch
When you think about new cereal options from familiar breakfast brands, there's usually one of two options at play: health factors or new flavors. And Cinnamon Toast Crunch is no stranger to the fun-new-flavor train.
In the past few years, General Mills and Cinnamon Toast Crunch have come out with a myriad of new cereal flavors from Churro and Chocolate Churro to CinnaGraham Toast Crunch, which combines the Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor with that of a graham cracker, as well as a holiday flavor, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch.
But the brand's latest idea spurns the traditional revamp and instead looks to the cereal design for a shift in gears. Many are familiar with the adorable Crazy Squares on the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Box. But now, General Mills is letting those Crazy Squares shine outside of the box and in your bowl. Here's how the new emoji-themed cereal is going down.
Here's what's up with those crazy squares
In a January 19 press release, General Mills announced the latest innovation in the world of Cinnamon Toast Crunch: the new "limited-edition Cinnamoji Toast Crunch." Instead of the cereal bits being "blasted" with a new flavor, they're covered in emoji faces. Fans can even enter to win a box of Cinnamoji with their own creation on the packaging by going to CinnamojiMe.com.
In addition to the popular emojis, fans may recognize some familiar faces on the new cereal boxes, too. Cinnamon Toast Crunch's exclusive celebrity boxes will be available online at CinnamonToastCrunch.com and feature famous names like Olympian Chloe Kim, "In the Heights" star Leslie Grace, and even SpongeBob SquarePants.
It seems that fans of all ages can't resist those Cinnadust-covered squares. Still, the cereal's emoji faces may be unsettling for some fans — as Cerealously put it, "Now 'the taste you can see' can see you, too."