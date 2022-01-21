Cereal Fans Won't Want To Miss The New Cinnamoji Toast Crunch

In a January 19 press release, General Mills announced the latest innovation in the world of Cinnamon Toast Crunch: the new "limited-edition Cinnamoji Toast Crunch." Instead of the cereal bits being "blasted" with a new flavor, they're covered in emoji faces. Fans can even enter to win a box of Cinnamoji with their own creation on the packaging by going to CinnamojiMe.com.

In addition to the popular emojis, fans may recognize some familiar faces on the new cereal boxes, too. Cinnamon Toast Crunch's exclusive celebrity boxes will be available online at CinnamonToastCrunch.com and feature famous names like Olympian Chloe Kim, "In the Heights" star Leslie Grace, and even SpongeBob SquarePants.

It seems that fans of all ages can't resist those Cinnadust-covered squares. Still, the cereal's emoji faces may be unsettling for some fans — as Cerealously put it, "Now 'the taste you can see' can see you, too."