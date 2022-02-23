Sonic's Latest Cheeseburger Is A Bacon Lover's Dream

With so many bacon cheeseburgers on the fast-food market, it can be hard to keep them all straight. According to Sonic's website, here's what the Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger looks like. Like the name suggests, this burger has two patties, along with two slices of cheese, diced onions, pickles, mayo, and a tangy smoke sauce. And of course, the bacon — four slices, to be exact.

While meat lovers are likely most excited about the bacon, the sauce is another new menu item for Sonic fans to sample. A press release from the company explains that the new tangy smoke sauce is meant to complement the bacon in the burger.

Sonic's new bacon cheeseburger will be available from Feb. 28 through May 1. But fans with the Sonic app can order the new burger starting Feb. 21. No Sonic near you? Hardee's and Carl's Jr. also have several bacon-centric menu items. (Or, you can always make a homemade bacon cheeseburger.)