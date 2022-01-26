Hardee's And Carl's Jr.'s New Menu Is Perfect For Bacon Lovers
Although bacon is delicious on its own as a side for breakfast, there are plenty of ways to use this popular and tasty meat. There are so many amazing ways to use bacon, whether it's in a dip, jam, or even a cookie. But if you're a bacon purist and want to enjoy it all on its own, take a look at this viral twisted bacon trend on TikTok that promises an extra-crispy bite.
Of course, fast food restaurants have been all over bacon, and plenty of chains have their own bacon burger, like Wendy's Baconater. Carl's Jr. debuted the Western Bacon Cheeseburger in 1984 (via USA Today), and now, Hardee's and Carl's Jr. keep adding bacon to their menu.
In 2021, Hardee's and Carl's Jr. tested out a sweet and savory bacon combination to go with their candied bacon menu, and they're launching another new menu that puts bacon front and center. According to a press release sent to Mashed from Hardee's and Carl's Jr., three new items come out on January 26, and all of them feature bacon strips.
What's on Carl's Jr. and Hardee's new menu?
Hardee's and Carl's Jr.'s press release states that they'll be adding the Bacon Beast Burger, Bacon Beast Biscuit, and Bacon Beast Burrito on the menu. The burger comes with a special sauce, and you can even add multiple patties if the four bacon strips aren't enough extra meat for you.
Both the Bacon Beast Biscuit and Bacon Beast Burrito are great breakfast options, and if you're looking to maximize the bacon, order the biscuit. The burrito comes with hash browns, picante sauce, and more, but it only has four strips of bacon while the biscuit has six.
For anyone who's looking for a good deal or wants to try these new menu items with a friend, there are a few BOGO days coming up in February. The press release states that Hardee's will offer two promos: On February 3, you can get a BOGO deal on the Bacon Beast Double, and you can get another deal for the Bacon Beast Biscuit on February 11.
Craving burgers for Valentine's Day? Unfortunately, White Castle won't be taking any reservations this year, but head over to your nearest Carl's Jr. for a BOGO Bacon Beast Double on February 14.