Hardee's And Carl's Jr.'s New Menu Is Perfect For Bacon Lovers

Although bacon is delicious on its own as a side for breakfast, there are plenty of ways to use this popular and tasty meat. There are so many amazing ways to use bacon, whether it's in a dip, jam, or even a cookie. But if you're a bacon purist and want to enjoy it all on its own, take a look at this viral twisted bacon trend on TikTok that promises an extra-crispy bite.

Of course, fast food restaurants have been all over bacon, and plenty of chains have their own bacon burger, like Wendy's Baconater. Carl's Jr. debuted the Western Bacon Cheeseburger in 1984 (via USA Today), and now, Hardee's and Carl's Jr. keep adding bacon to their menu.

In 2021, Hardee's and Carl's Jr. tested out a sweet and savory bacon combination to go with their candied bacon menu, and they're launching another new menu that puts bacon front and center. According to a press release sent to Mashed from Hardee's and Carl's Jr., three new items come out on January 26, and all of them feature bacon strips.