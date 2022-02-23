Chef JJ Johnson On The Growing Reception Toward African American Cooks - Exclusive

African American chefs are finally getting their long overdue attention in the American culinary scene. After all, black chefs have been at the bedrock of American cooking since long before the United States of America was even a country.

Chefs like Marcus Samuelsson, author of the recent hit cookbook "The Rise," pitmaster Kevin Bludso, TikTok baking sensation Robert Lucas, and plenty of other luminaries from the black cooking community have noticed. So has chef and restaurateur JJ Johnson, a James Beard Award winner, host of the program "Just Eats with Chef JJ," and the man behind multi-location New York City restaurant Field Trip.

During a recent exclusive interview with Mashed, Johnson, fresh off a major culinary event at Mohegan Sun, the Sun Wine and Food Festival, had this to say about the ascension of African American chefs: "Overall right now, all black people are getting the credit [for] what they do. If you look back at the culinary [world], when hotels were built, when there was food in hotels, and who was running hotels? Who were the chefs? They were black. Who was the President's Chef? Hemings. He was black. But going back to [talk] about history, nobody wants to talk about the actuality of history, which could actually bridge these gaps of bias."

"It's good to start seeing black people getting credit. It's good to see that the rooms are more diverse; it's good to see that people are investing in black people," Johnson adds, but he wishes it hadn't taken so long. Why did it, anyway?