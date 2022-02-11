Chef JJ Johnson On Childhood Cooking, Respecting Staff, And Rising Black Chefs - Exclusive Interview

When you were growing up, who were some of your earliest culinary influences?

That was the era of food TV like really starting to pop off. Emeril Lagasse, Julia Child, Galloping Gourmet. I used to watch him on the television religiously with my grandfather. Family, of course. Everybody cooked something. Later on in my high school era, my Uncle Donald was a big influence. He owned a crab boat, and we would have crab cake contests. He would make me eat raw clams and oysters because he said, if I'm going to culinary school, I want to be a chef, I need to know what things taste like. So he tortured me a little bit, but a lot of those things I loved then I love now. I think it was a mixture of everything.

My family knew I wanted to be a chef. When I really look back in life, they actually cultivated me. [You know] that elite, AAU basketball player, that parents would be traveling around the country with them, going to all these tournaments to try to get seen by Division One Schools? My family would be bringing me to restaurants, would be cooking food, would be having pig roasts. Everything was based around food and was really cultivating me to see if this was something I really wanted to do. Then, in culinary school, at Culinary School of America, I wanted to quit a couple times, but my dad really kept me going. He said, "You won't be a quitter."

Was there one specific moment when you realized, yes, this is the right choice for me, this is going to be my career, I'm going to make my life in food?

I graduated from the Culinary School of America with my Associate's Degree. I promised my mom I would get my bachelor's, but I didn't want to do it at Culinary School of America. I wanted to go to a regular university for two more years and do it. I got accepted at Seton Hall — many people don't know this. I started to realize while I was at Seton Hall University, that the language that I spoke? I wanted to talk about food all the time. Everybody else was talking about other things. After the first semester, I had to get out of there. It wasn't for me.

So, $37,000 of figuring out that you want to cook food? People would really make fun of me and be like, "Oh, you want to cook? Oh, that's crazy. What's that?" I did meet some really good friends, but that was a moment of, "OK, I want to be in food for the rest of my life. This is my calling. How can I maneuver through the industry and really learn?"