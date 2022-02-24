TikTok Is Fascinated By This Adjustable Pan Handle

Whether you're a home cook or a professional chef, if you spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen, you understand the value of a good set of pots and pans. Which type of cookware you choose depends on your own preferences, along with what you'll be using it for. Stainless steel pans, for instance, heat evenly and don't react with food, so they're ideal for braising or sautéing (via Consumer Reports). Nonstick pans, on the other hand, are better for finicky foods like eggs or pancakes thanks to their smooth surface. And who could forget cast iron skillets, which everyone loves for roasting or browning meat (among many other things!). Along with all of the different choices when it comes to material, there are also tons of popular kitchenware brands, from Le Creuset to All-Clad.

While you can stick to traditional cookware, leave it to TikTok to introduce the world to a game-changing pan: one that has an adjustable handle. Foodie TikToker @owen.han recently shared a cooking video in which he used a very unique pan that has everyone talking. Here's the exact pan featured in the clip, along with what makes it oh-so-special.