Fans Love That Gordon Ramsay Brought His Son To The Hell's Kitchen Set

While some fans debated whether little Oscar looked more like his famous dad or his mom, most fans agreed that the toothsome toddler was "cute" and "adorable." Some fans were a little confused how they seemed to have missed so many season of "Hell's Kitchen," only to realize later that Ramsay was referring to Oscar as a future host down the line. Fans were excited by the prospect that there might be that many more seasons of "Hell's Kitchen" and that they are filming for another season currently. "Hell's Kitchen" season 20 last aired in September 2021 and Fox has renewed the long-running series for Seasons 21 and 22, according to TV Line.

None of Ramsay's other kids have so far followed in his footsteps into the culinary field as a chef, though Tilly might come the closest as a host of her own BBC cooking show (via Parade). Perhaps little Oscar will carry on his dad's legacy. Oscar certainly seems to already have the Ramsay scowl down pat, as evidenced by this post when his mom was late with his porridge, or this post when he was uncertain about an ice cream flavor. Only time will tell if Oscar will also use some of his dad's signature lines like "where's the lamb" and "RAW" or whether he will develop his own creative zingers.