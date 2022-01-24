It's Hard Not To Smile At Gordon Ramsay's Son Learning The ABCs
Gordon Ramsay might make some people cower on camera, but when it comes to his social media presence, he has a knack for making his followers go "aww." The celebrity chef is quite the family man and has been known to document sweet, everyday moments – such as his son enjoying hot chocolate - and post affectionate tributes to his daughter Tilly across his social media accounts.
So what's the latest with the Ramsay family? It turns out it's not much to do with food, and everything to do with phonics. The "Hell's Kitchen" star shared a post on Instagram this past weekend featuring a video of his 2-year-old son Oscar working on his ABCs, and it honestly might be the cutest thing we've ever seen. In the video, Oscar can be seen reciting the alphabet in perfect order from the comfort of his car seat. Even though he misses a couple of letters along the way, the young Ramsay still looks quite pleased with himself by the end of his on-camera delivery, as evidenced by the cheeky grin on his face. On Instagram, Ramsay captioned the video: "A B C D we're getting there! @oscarjramsay learning well. Happy Sunday everybody."
Toward the end of the video, a voice can be heard telling Oscar to give himself a round of applause, which does with an impressive amount of poise for a toddler. The moment is so wholesome it's impossible to watch without feeling like your heart is going to burst!
Gordon Ramsay's son is growing up fast
It seems like it wasn't that long ago when Oscar was the tiny baby throwing macaroni and cheese from his high chair onto the ground (via Instagram), so watching him recite the alphabet in the same British accent as his parents, for many of Ramsay's followers, is a sweet reminder of how quickly time has passed. "Oh my goodness. Oscar is growing up so fast. So adorable," writes one commenter on Facebook. "Awww, he is getting so big," another adds on the same post. On Instagram, multiple commenters couldn't help but point out the similarities to his father, including one who wrote, "Oscar is mini Daddy! So adorable."
Other fans chimed in to add encouraging comments for the young Ramsay, like the Facebook users who posted, "Well done little one," and "You go Oscar!!" Another offered motivational words about teaching the young lad: "That sweet baby is getting there. Keep workin with that lil guy, he'll get it down." In any case, based on how cheerful he appears in the video, it seems Oscar is eager to keep practicing ... or at least, as long as there is an audience! He certainly has the support of his parents in addition to thousands of others who liked Ramsay's post on social media. At this rate, he'll be able to spell full words before we know it. Instagram user @scheifferbates suggested a word that would be familiar to his famous father: "R...A...W.... Raw!!!!!"