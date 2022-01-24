It's Hard Not To Smile At Gordon Ramsay's Son Learning The ABCs

Gordon Ramsay might make some people cower on camera, but when it comes to his social media presence, he has a knack for making his followers go "aww." The celebrity chef is quite the family man and has been known to document sweet, everyday moments – such as his son enjoying hot chocolate - and post affectionate tributes to his daughter Tilly across his social media accounts.

So what's the latest with the Ramsay family? It turns out it's not much to do with food, and everything to do with phonics. The "Hell's Kitchen" star shared a post on Instagram this past weekend featuring a video of his 2-year-old son Oscar working on his ABCs, and it honestly might be the cutest thing we've ever seen. In the video, Oscar can be seen reciting the alphabet in perfect order from the comfort of his car seat. Even though he misses a couple of letters along the way, the young Ramsay still looks quite pleased with himself by the end of his on-camera delivery, as evidenced by the cheeky grin on his face. On Instagram, Ramsay captioned the video: "A B C D we're getting there! @oscarjramsay learning well. Happy Sunday everybody."

Toward the end of the video, a voice can be heard telling Oscar to give himself a round of applause, which does with an impressive amount of poise for a toddler. The moment is so wholesome it's impossible to watch without feeling like your heart is going to burst!