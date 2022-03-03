The Dish Robert Pattinson Never Wants To See Again After His Batman Diet

Getting into shape for a superhero movie is no easy task. What superhero actors really eat can vary. For example, Chris Hemsworth went on a vegan diet while preparing for his role as Thor (via YouTube), and to get ready for her character as Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot ate a 50/50 mix of greens and proteins (via InStyle). Robert Pattinson's Batman movie is coming out in just a couple of days, and he also went on a strict diet and workout regime.

As he was getting into shape, Pattinson told Men's Health some of the things he took out of his diet included fried food, processed meat, and alcohol. Although Batman fans might have been excited over these limited-edition Batman Oreos, it's likely that Pattinson wasn't making them his go-to snack. So what was Pattinson eating? Apparently, a lot of fish. In fact, he said, "I never want to see a piece of white fish with just lemon on it ever again," in an interview with On Demand Entertainment.