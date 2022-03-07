Burger King's New Whopper Sandwiches Are Officially Here

Menu changes happen, whether we like them or not. While some menu items may be as safe as timeless classics, others come and go. Sometimes items are discontinued as their popularity fluctuates to make room for new items, or to consolidate the ingredients a restaurant has to purchase. Yes, it's certainly a sad day when you realize your favorite order is no longer on the menu. However, the arrival of new menu items is always cause for excitement and hope.

Considering how Burger King dropped several menu items in late 2021 to streamline its menu, we're definitely a little curious about what the chain has up its sleeve for the future. As for right now, fast food fans can rejoice over the latest Burger King menu additions: which all feature spins on the all-time classic Whopper. If you thought the Whopper couldn't get any better, you might want to check out the new Whopper Melts.