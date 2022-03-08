A Hidden Allergen Prompts Recall Of Ready-To-Eat Meats

According to the FSIS announcement, "The problem was discovered when the FSIS-inspected establishments received notification from their seasoning supplier that the seasoning mix, which is regulated by FDA, may contain undeclared wheat." As of the date of this writing, 11 ready-to-eat meats are on the health alert list, though FSIS warns that the "situation is currently evolving," and more items could very well be recalled.

On the list are two Wyoming Authentic Products — Honey BBQ Seasoned Angus Beef Sticks and Honey BBQ Seasoned Angus Beef Bites — which bear the "EST. 44972" establishment number and have been shipped to retailers across the country. Three items that were sold directly to customers by The Durand Smokehouse with the establishment number "M-47484," two Leroy Meats products with "EST. 46312," and four TRIGS Smoke House products with "EST. 44869" shipped to stores in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin are also on the list.

Though no adverse reactions from consuming these products have been confirmed, FSIS advises to throw the meats away or return them to the establishment from where they were purchased. Per Allergy Choices, once the items have been disposed of, you should clean your fridge and all other surfaces that may be contaminated with hot, soapy water.