Pizza Hut's Big Dinner Box Is Back For March Madness

March has a lot going on. Daylight savings, Holi, the first day of spring, and Mardi Gras (which also means pazckis). March is also Women's History Month, National Reading Month, and yes, March 10 is National Ranch Dressing Day (via Taste of Home). March is also when many people get drunk on St. Patrick's Day.

And of course, no list about the third month would be complete without March Madness. That's the annual time of the year when millions of basketball fans across the United States tune in to watch the NCAA hoops tournament and enjoy their favorite game day snacks.

Plenty of food chains also celebrate March Madness. Auntie Anne's has free pretzels, Wendy's has free chicken biscuits, and other restaurants are offering some slam dunk food deals for basketball viewers. Pizza Hut, you might be pleased to hear, is also bringing back its Big Dinner Box just in time for March Madness.