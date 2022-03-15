Here's How You Can Celebrate St. Patrick's Day Twice This Year With Jameson - Exclusive

We've made it to mid-March, and that means everyone's favorite drinking holiday — AKA St. Patrick's Day – has finally arrived. While we've still got a few more weeks of winter weather to push through, at least we can all warm up this week with a round with friends, a special green cocktail, a classic Jameson neat, or whatever else gets you feeling the luck of the Irish.

Speaking of Jameson, the iconic Irish Whiskey brand (and arguably the unofficial sponsor of St. Patrick's Day) is officially partying like it's 2022 this year — as in celebrating a little extra after the last two years of pandemic lockdowns and canceled plans. "This year, what we really wanted to do is make up for those two years we missed with family and friends," the company's brand director, Kelly Suhr, told Mashed. "That's why in 2022, Jameson wanted to officially take a stance on this and say, you know what, let's make [St. Patrick's Day] a double holiday."

Yes, you read that right. Jameson says it is "encouraging consumers to get together with their family and friends to celebrate, responsibly, on both Thursday, March 17th and Friday, March 18th" for two days of fun, festivities, and plenty of freshly made Jameson cocktails – perhaps including the company's newest drink creations.

Jameson says the double celebration "is about coming together with family and friends." Did we mention there are also prizes involved? Folks who are down to party twice this year could even win some cash money and a free breakfast. Mashed got all the details in an exclusive interview, and we found out exactly how you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day twice this year with Jameson.