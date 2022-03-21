Aldi Shoppers Are Divided On These Brioche Bagels

If you love bread and sweets for breakfasts, then brioche should be on your shopping list. This light and fluffy bread makes a delicious brioche french toast recipe, no matter which brand's loaf you use. (However, some customers have their favorites. Aldi shoppers recommend the chain's chocolate brioche for french toast, for example.) For those who prefer a savory breakfast, bagels might be the go-to way to start the day. And if you can't decide between the two? Aldi's got a product that might be up your alley.

We've seen mashups of breakfast items before — like the cronut — but multiple Aldi fan Instagram accounts have spotted a new one at the chain: brioche bagels in sesame and everything flavors. Based on the comments by those who have tried them, the Specially Selected-brand bagels seem to be a hit or miss. Some think that these breakfast treats fail to deliver on the "bagel" bit of their name. If you're debating whether you should add Aldi's brioche bagels to your shopping cart, here's what customers are saying.