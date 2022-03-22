Pop-Tarts' Newest Flavor Lets You Have Dessert For Breakfast

Every day it seems we grow closer to the merging of breakfast and dessert. From donuts dunked in glazes to sugary iced coffees, breakfast seems to lean towards the sweeter side of things instead of the plain ol' oatmeal and black coffee of years past. But, there's one breakfast item that you can eat both cold or hot and it's just as sweet no matter what: The humble Pop-Tart.

A breakfast staple of grammar school children and college students alike, it's hard to say what makes these frosted toaster pastries so attractive. Is it because they're easy to eat? Their wide variety of flavors? The fact they are named after the "pop art" of Andy Warhol? Whatever the case may be, Pop-Tarts are a pretty popular breakfast treat, still on the rise after 32 some years (via The Wall Street Journal). Although they do have their critics – Healthline called them the number-one unhealthiest food in America back in 2017 — most people have fond memories of digging into a tasty Pop-Tart before heading off to school in the mornings.

And it seems that Pop-Tarts are closing that gap of dessert and breakfast just a little more with their newest product — especially if the thought of having cookies for breakfast sounds appealing.