How British Pubs Are Celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's ascension to the British throne, and, to put it mildly, it's a big deal. Crowned at just 25, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor is the first British monarch to mark seven decades as the United Kingdom's sovereign royal and to commemorate the historic occasion, events and celebrations are planned throughout the entire year. However, the bulk of the festivities, which include a baking contest held by the Queen, will culminate in a long holiday weekend this June.

Unofficially, residents and businesses across the United Kingdom will find their own ways to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Pubs are a huge part of the British culture, and these businesses and their "punters" (customers) will no doubt be eager to get in on the festivities as well. As a matter of fact, the government is giving the pubs approval to extend business hours by two hours, according to The Independent. The standard closing time of 11:00 p.m. for most pubs in England and Wales can be pushed to 1:00 a.m. throughout the Jubilee weekend, Thursday, June 2 through Saturday, June 4.

The proposal was put forth in December 2021 by U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel, who praised the monarch for her "utmost dignity, steadfastness, and resolve throughout her remarkable reign." Patel said the longer hours will allow people "across England and Wales to raise a glass to toast Her Majesty the Queen and mark her incredible service to our country."