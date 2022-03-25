The Cocktail-Inspired Flavors Oui Yogurt Is Welcoming Spring With

As we're getting closer to warmer weather, it's time to start dreaming about picnics with fun spring and summer cocktails. If you're looking for something to try, Giada De Laurentiis's zesty spring cocktail recipe only requires four ingredients, and there are also some dangerously easy 3-ingredient summer cocktails. But who says you should only be sipping on these flavors? Oui, a brand by Yoplait, is turning these drinks into breakfasts and snacks that you can eat on the go.

According to a press release, Oui by Yoplait will be adding a few limited-time flavors for the spring season. The release said the flavors will be in stores starting March, so you can look for them now. If you love having cocktails at brunch, then you can find the same flavors on the weekday. These seasonal flavors are inspired by three different sparkling alcoholic beverages, and there's even a new dairy-free yogurt option hitting the shelves.