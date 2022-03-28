The Founders Of The EatOkra App Say You Have To Visit These Two Charleston Restaurants - Exclusive

When you think of Charleston cuisine, a few things probably come quickly to mind: fresh caught seafood, authentic southern soul food, and Carolina barbecue. If you follow EatOkra's recommendations when you next visit Charleston, you'll get your fix of all of that and more.

For your Carolina barbecue fix, the Edwards say "Rodney Scott's Barbecue [is] very, very good barbecue down in South Carolina." You may have already heard of Scott or seen him featured on Netflix's Chef's Table. The James Beard-recognized pitmaster is famous for his whole hog barbecue, cooked to perfection over an open pit using old school techniques.

For great seafood and soul food, Anthony and Janqiue Edwards say you have to check out Gillie's. Not only are you in for "amazing, amazing food" including "shrimp and grits, soul rolls, catfish" and more, but you can't help but feel the love and history that literally seeps from the walls. Gillie's was created several generations ago in honor of the founders' grandmother, who came up with all the recipes, but never opened her own restaurant. "Right before she passed away...they created that restaurant in her honor," the Edwards shared. When you enter the restaurant, you'll see their grandmother's photo hanging front and center of "a huge gallery wall", surrounded by photos "of grandmothers from customers to people that have worked the restaurant over the years ... it's a whole wall full of grandmothers from different generations."

​​The EatOkra app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.