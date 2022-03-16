EatOkra's Anthony & Janique Edwards Bring Black Owned Businesses To The Masses - Exclusive Interview

That had an immediate benefit for the two of you in your neighborhood. What was it like building this out on a national scale and what was that response like around the country?

Anthony: I think when we started, it was like, "Let's explore Brooklyn." Then we were like, "Well, what about Harlem?" We've got family in Harlem. We go to Harlem all the time. Literally, the first time we put it in the app, we went to a restaurant in Harlem, we introduced it to a woman and little did we know she was part of a sorority. She immediately started sharing it with people in Atlanta, and in my head I'm like, "No, don't do that." There were no listings in Atlanta.

Janique and I raced home after that and started adding 20 to 30 restaurants, doing that normal research we were doing to input all the data ourselves at the time. From there, it really started to grow and then her friends started sharing it with people and they started suggesting more [places]. What about this? And what about this?

We actually have a way, inside the app, where people can tell us about new restaurants. We call it a lead. We have another team now, [but] before it was Janique and I, for the first 3,500 restaurants, it was her and I doing this data ourselves. During COVID, we had 8,000 people, 8,000 listings, come to us within about 60 days.

Did you have any way of anticipating how quickly this was going to catch fire and how quickly it was going to grow?

Anthony: No.

Janique: Not at all.

Anthony: We always felt like it could become that over time, but years down the road. At the time, this was a really bootstrap app.

Janique: We knew that it had potential and that people would use it if they knew about it. When media first started reaching out to us, local media, to cover our story and to talk to us about the app, we were seeing anytime a story would go out, little spikes in downloads. We knew that if we ever got to a point where we had the resources and the marketing dollars to put behind us that, potentially, the more people knew about it, the more they would download the app. We weren't in a place to fund any type of marketing.

With COVID, the explosion that we experienced during that time was really unexpected for us because it was really the community that contributed to that in the way of sharing the app organically on social media and different platforms like that. That's how the word got out and that's when we really saw a significant spike.