How The EatOkra App Connects Foodies To The Best Black-Owned Restaurants - Exclusive

In today's world, where you eat your next meal can make a statement. An occasional dinner outing or a weekly takeout night doesn't just satisfy your cravings, it's also about how you support the businesses in your community — by putting your money where your mouth is, so to speak. For those that want to keep that top of mind as they dine their way through their neighborhood, the EatOkra app is a one-stop shop for finding the best Black-owned restaurants in any area.

EatOkra was founded in 2016 by husband-and-wife team Anthony and Janique Edwards. What started out "as a tool for Anthony and I to support Black-owned businesses and really explore Brooklyn" turned into a life-changing career for the Edwards and "a must-have app for all the foodies out there," says Janique. "We were having this challenge of wanting to support Black-owned businesses, specifically restaurants in our area, and not having a resource to locate those businesses or not having a central location that we could go to that would make it convenient for us to discover them," she said. So the couple decided to create that resource themselves.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, EatOkra's founders explained how the app is designed for every food lover that wants to be connected with great cuisine while supporting Black-owned businesses in their community. And they also opened up about the app's mission to go beyond just restaurants.