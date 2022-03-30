Dunkin' Just Took Its Salted Caramel Menu One Step Further
When Dunkin' first opened in 1948, its menu was very different from the one we know today. Dunkin' originally sold coffee and donuts, as its name suggests, but the chain's menu has expanded over the years to include teas, frozen drinks, sandwiches, and snacks.
As we know all too well, many menu items come and go depending on what season it is or what's happening with national food and drink trends. You know, like pumpkin spice lattes, cold brew coffee, and anything with hazelnut or caramel. Oh, and we can't forget about matcha.
Salted caramel in particular has been gaining traction among consumers. According to FONA International, salted caramel's popularity increased 105% between 2015 and 2020. Naturally, Dunkin' took this flavor trend and ran with it, announcing in a February press release that two salted caramel drinks would be joining the 2022 spring menu. Combining salty and sweet with coffee sounds like a win-win, right?
A sweet new addition to Dunkin's cold foam menu
Dunkin' introduced its customers to cold brew back in 2016, and the drink was an instant hit. In February 2021, Dunkin' announced it was adding a Sweet Cold Foam option, which contributes a vanilla flavor and rich texture to cold brew coffee.
The coffee chain shows no sign of slowing down on its cold brew innovations: this year, Dunkin' broke the news that it was also adding a Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Signature Latte to the menu. And now, the roster expands with Salted Caramel Cold Foam.
According to Chew Boom, the new Salted Caramel Cold Foam features "a smooth, creamy, and velvety texture, with caramel flavor notes and hints of salt." Dunkin's latest press release goes even further, describing the new cold foam as "indulgent" and "the perfect sweet and salty complement to bold, ultra-smooth cold brew."
The Salted Caramel Cold Foam is only here for a short time, but if you love caramel in your coffee, it might just make your springtime a little sweeter.