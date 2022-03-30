Dunkin' Just Took Its Salted Caramel Menu One Step Further

When Dunkin' first opened in 1948, its menu was very different from the one we know today. Dunkin' originally sold coffee and donuts, as its name suggests, but the chain's menu has expanded over the years to include teas, frozen drinks, sandwiches, and snacks.

As we know all too well, many menu items come and go depending on what season it is or what's happening with national food and drink trends. You know, like pumpkin spice lattes, cold brew coffee, and anything with hazelnut or caramel. Oh, and we can't forget about matcha.

Salted caramel in particular has been gaining traction among consumers. According to FONA International, salted caramel's popularity increased 105% between 2015 and 2020. Naturally, Dunkin' took this flavor trend and ran with it, announcing in a February press release that two salted caramel drinks would be joining the 2022 spring menu. Combining salty and sweet with coffee sounds like a win-win, right?