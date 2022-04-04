Gerber Is Searching For Its Next Baby Photo

Everyone understands the enormous responsibility that goes with being the mom of the most perfect baby in the history of ever. But you've been handling it, thus far, with the grace of Kate Middleton and the humility of Keanu. Nevertheless, it's only natural that you occasionally wonder if perhaps you're being selfish keeping your tiny bundle of joy all to yourself. That is why you will be delighted to learn that Gerber, the iconic baby food brand whose name is now synonymous with ridiculously adorable, chubby-cheeked cherubs — thanks to placing its first Gerber Baby on the food label nearly 100 years ago (via CNN) — is searching for the next baby to make famous. Here's everything you need to know about Gerber's search for the brand's 2022 Spokesbaby, who will also become the second-ever Gerber Chief Growing Officer (per the official website). And wait until you hear about the cash prize that you could win, too!