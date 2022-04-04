Babies Everywhere Will Want Their Dads To See Duff Goldman's Latest Post

Cake may not be the first dish that comes to mind when you're trying to figure out what to eat for breakfast (though, according to Live Science, some studies show that indulging in the A.M. dessert can actually aid in weight loss). However, when your dad is renowned cake maker Duff Goldman, it appears that the sweet treat may always be an option on the menu.

Taking to his Instagram account over the weekend, the Food Network star revealed that he had finally introduced his one-year-old daughter Josephine to the joy that is eating cake for breakfast — a move that may have inadvertently also set a new standard for dads all over the world.

"I have officially fed my daughter chocolate cake for breakfast," the 47-year-old announced in a post on Saturday, April 2, and we can't say we aren't the teensiest bit jealous that we didn't receive an invitation to join the Goldman family for this extra-sweet morning meal. The upload also included an adorable photo of Goldman's only child sitting at the table with her mouth open wide in preparation for receiving the bite of chocolate cake sitting on a spoon in front of her, which may or may not be a similar face we make when there's a slice of cake in front of us, as well.