What Kate Middleton Really Eats In A Day

Kate Middleton is the very model of a modern Wonder Woman. No, she can't deflect bullets with her bracelets, nor does she fly around in an invisible airplane. She does, however, keep up with the incredibly busy obligations of a true working royal and maintain an incredibly high approval rating with the fickle public — all while being a hands-on mum to her three children.

With all that on her plate, it's a wonder that Middleton ever gets the time to sit down with a plate of actual food. While she may grab the occasional bite on the run, we suspect Middleton's super powers explain how she still manages to enjoy tasty, nutritious family meals on a regular basis. Sure, Prince William's household may have access to domestic staff to help with the cooking, but Middleton doesn't always leave the meal prep to the professionals. The great Mary Berry herself has praised Middleton's prowess in the kitchen, saying, "Kate is a remarkable, enthusiastic cook — she'll have a go at anything" (via Hello!). So, what's on the menu during a typical day in the life of the Duchess of Cambridge?