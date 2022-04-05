Great American's New Cookie Has Everything But The Kitchen Sink
For some people, a perfectly baked cookie is a delicious treat, dessert, or just anytime snack. Great American Cookies might be most famous for its original cookie cake, but there is more than one type of cookie coming out of those ovens.
As part of the company's monthly specialty cookie drop, April's variety is the Kitchen Sink. According to a press release, the cookie features "almonds, twice-baked oats, dried cranberries, chocolate chips, shredded coconut, peanuts, and M&M'S MINIS Chocolate Candies." The combination of flavors and textures ensures that the sweet, salty, crunchy, and chewy notes are present throughout.
While it appears that the pantry was emptied to create this treat, it is more than just an ingredient dump. When paired with the brand's classic cookie recipe, it has all the right elements to make for a balanced bite. And, as if the Kitchen SInk alone wasn't enough of an over-the-top indulgence, Marble Slab Creamery is featuring this monthly cookie in an ice cream sandwich. While this offering might seem to include all the Easter candy in the basket, the special treat will hop away on April 30.
What's the difference between a Monster Cookie and a Kitchen Sink Cookie?
When Great American Cookies announced that its April offering was the Kitchen Sink Cookie, it begged the question: What is the difference between a kitchen sink cookie and a monster cookie? Although many people have heard the phrase "everything but the kitchen sink," Spoon Fork Bacon defines the cookie as a pantry emptier. Basically, almost anything and everything sweet and salty that would taste good in a cookie can be mixed into the batter. Although a cookie cannot be all the extras, that first bite should offer that over-the-top experience.
For a monster cookie, Tastes Better from Scratch admits that there may not be a good definition. Whether it's the texture, shape, or extra candy, it is far from a dainty cookie. Generally, a monster cookie is filled with oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips, and M&M's. Still, it is important to ensure that there is a good ratio of dough to mixed-in ingredients. After all, if someone wanted a handful of candies, there is no need to turn on the oven. In the end, it appears that a kitchen sink cookie could be the more decadent dessert option, but only if your pantry is well stocked.