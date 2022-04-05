Great American's New Cookie Has Everything But The Kitchen Sink

For some people, a perfectly baked cookie is a delicious treat, dessert, or just anytime snack. Great American Cookies might be most famous for its original cookie cake, but there is more than one type of cookie coming out of those ovens.

As part of the company's monthly specialty cookie drop, April's variety is the Kitchen Sink. According to a press release, the cookie features "almonds, twice-baked oats, dried cranberries, chocolate chips, shredded coconut, peanuts, and M&M'S MINIS Chocolate Candies." The combination of flavors and textures ensures that the sweet, salty, crunchy, and chewy notes are present throughout.

While it appears that the pantry was emptied to create this treat, it is more than just an ingredient dump. When paired with the brand's classic cookie recipe, it has all the right elements to make for a balanced bite. And, as if the Kitchen SInk alone wasn't enough of an over-the-top indulgence, Marble Slab Creamery is featuring this monthly cookie in an ice cream sandwich. While this offering might seem to include all the Easter candy in the basket, the special treat will hop away on April 30.