Nestle Toll House Just Dropped 'Stuffed' Cookie Dough

What do cookies and lava cakes have in common? Aside from the fact they're both desserts and include chocolate, these two delicious desserts are wildly different in every aspect. One is flat, circular, and stuffed with everything from chocolate chips, nuts, sprinkles, cinnamon sugar, and so on. The other is a dome-shaped cake that is filled with molten chocolate. Both fine desserts on their own, no doubt, but to compare cakes and cookies is the same as comparing apples and oranges. Wouldn't it be incredible if there was some way to combine the two into one molten, messy treat?

Nestle Toll House stepped up to the answer the question. Toll House isn't afraid of using their cookies in ways that even the Pillsbury Dough Boy would not tread. They collaborated with frozen pizza maker DiGornio to create a "party box" of pepperoni pizza and cookies (via the Consumerist). The company even has a select variety of edible cookie doughs and brownie batters (via Toll House), in case you didn't want to wait to bake your cookies in the first place.

Their newest product, however, promises to be their "biggest cookie yet."