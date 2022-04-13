Twitter Can't Get Over Duff Goldman And Buddy Valastro's Age Difference

Let's face it (no pun intended), it can be extremely difficult to guess a person's age based solely on looks. Some people, for example, never seem to age at all, defying the passing years with a babyface. Some embrace their laugh lines, like beloved actress Betty White, who told People Magazine that "a sense of humor" kept her going over the years.

The same goes for celebrity chefs. Guy Fieri charms Food Network fans with his youthful energy and constant jokes – would it surprise you that he's in his mid-50s? And Gordon Ramsay, who seems like he's been cooking forever, is also only in his mid-50s (though Simon Cowell might have something to do with that).

One recent realization on social media focused on the age difference between two of the country's favorite cake bakers and decorators, Duff Goldman and Buddy Valastro. At first glance, you might guess that the two men's birthdays aren't particularly close — but you'd be wrong.