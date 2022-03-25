Guy Fieri's New Post Has The Office Fans Cracking Up
Guy Fieri is one of the most recognizable faces in the culinary world. With hit shows like "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," "Guy's Grocery Games," and "Tournament of Champions"; an assortment of cookbooks; and an impressive restaurant empire, Fieri's accomplishments are undeniable. He has his own line of barbecue sauces, was instrumental in launching California's "Cook With Your Kids Day," and he regularly visits and entertains troops overseas, per Food Network. Despite all these culinary kudos, this self-declared Mayor of Flavortown has remained highly approachable and down-to-earth — not to mention funny.
Known for clever catchphrases like, "I could put this on a flip-flop and it would taste good," as well as, "Dude, I've been stricken by chicken!" and even, "That deep fryer looks like the community pool in Flavortown," fans love to hear what comical quip will fall out of his mouth next. And when he's not calling something a "hot frisbee of fun," Fieri is entertaining his followers on his social media accounts.
Did Guy Fieri and Kevin Malone suffer the same fate?
Guy Fieri is currently tickling the ribs of fans of "The Office." In the episode entitled, "Casual Friday," slightly dim-witted Kevin Malone graciously decides to treat the office to his Famous Chili, a concoction bearing his trademark secrets, like undercooking the onions and toasting his own ancho chilies. As he is sharing the lengthy preparation process with the audience, explaining that it is a Malone family recipe that has been handed down from one generation to the next and that it is the thing that he does best, Malone heartbreakingly drops the entire pot onto the office's well-traveled carpet. And, in true Kevin style, he tries to scoop up as much as he can — carpet lint and all — and return it to the pot before anyone notices.
In Fieri's Instagram and Twitter feeds, he has posted side-by-side shots of himself and Malone precariously transporting a sizable pot of chili. And Fieri's face bears an expression that appears to foreshadow impending doom. He has even included the show's famous line, "Everybody is going to get to know each other in the pot. I'm serious about this stuff." His Twitter followers are loving it, offering possible taglines like @chloemeyers26's suggestion: "Images that precede unfortunate events." Or, @plantfam offered, "Two legendary chili handlers you love to see it," and @luxrien added, "The Flavortown Kool-Aid." Meanwhile, on Instagram, Peacock TV shouted out, "Undercook the onions," while @tiniehicks11 chose this awkward moment to tell Fieri that his fly is down.
Nothing makes for a better post than combining two huge fan bases and capitalizing on a shared pop culture moment. The audience, however, is left with one pressing question. Did Fieri drop the chili?