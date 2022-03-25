Guy Fieri's New Post Has The Office Fans Cracking Up

Guy Fieri is currently tickling the ribs of fans of "The Office." In the episode entitled, "Casual Friday," slightly dim-witted Kevin Malone graciously decides to treat the office to his Famous Chili, a concoction bearing his trademark secrets, like undercooking the onions and toasting his own ancho chilies. As he is sharing the lengthy preparation process with the audience, explaining that it is a Malone family recipe that has been handed down from one generation to the next and that it is the thing that he does best, Malone heartbreakingly drops the entire pot onto the office's well-traveled carpet. And, in true Kevin style, he tries to scoop up as much as he can — carpet lint and all — and return it to the pot before anyone notices.

In Fieri's Instagram and Twitter feeds, he has posted side-by-side shots of himself and Malone precariously transporting a sizable pot of chili. And Fieri's face bears an expression that appears to foreshadow impending doom. He has even included the show's famous line, "Everybody is going to get to know each other in the pot. I'm serious about this stuff." His Twitter followers are loving it, offering possible taglines like @chloemeyers26's suggestion: "Images that precede unfortunate events." Or, @plantfam offered, "Two legendary chili handlers you love to see it," and @luxrien added, "The Flavortown Kool-Aid." Meanwhile, on Instagram, Peacock TV shouted out, "Undercook the onions," while @tiniehicks11 chose this awkward moment to tell Fieri that his fly is down.

Nothing makes for a better post than combining two huge fan bases and capitalizing on a shared pop culture moment. The audience, however, is left with one pressing question. Did Fieri drop the chili?