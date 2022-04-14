What Gordon Ramsay Talks About At Dinner According To Cody Candelario - Exclusive

Contrary to what you may delight in imagining, Gordon Ramsay doesn't spend his dinners critiquing his food or otherwise likening his meat to a "dehydrated camel's turd." The lucky few chosen to compete on "Hell's Kitchen" know this well. Winner of "Hell's Kitchen" Season 10, Christina Wilson, once gushed to Mashed, "I can't say enough how humble and generous he is." Kori Sutton, Season 19's champion, called Ramsay "fatherly," telling Mashed that "If he's yelling at you, it's because he's told you twice how to do it, and you're still not listening. You deserve to get yelled at."

Fellow Season 19 competitor Cody Candelario was similarly struck by the larger-than-life chef. In many ways, he'd been preparing to meet Ramsay for years. "I grew up watching him on 'Boiling Point,'" Candelario exclusively told Mashed. "When I was younger, [he was a] huge inspiration. I [took cues from him], whether it was buying 'White Heat,' Marco Pierre White's book, [Gordon's] predecessor, or following his roadmap from when I was a young cook."

Candelario describes his first time truly interacting with Ramsay as "way different" — the personality the Michelin-starred chef often plays on TV may have little to do with real life. The celebrity chef and his contestant chatted about some surprising topics over dinner.