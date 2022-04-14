TikTok Can't Wait To Make Daphne Oz's Refreshing Summer Snack

While we won't pretend that a scoop of ice cream isn't one of the main reasons to look forward to the hot summer weather, every once in a while, it's nice to cool off with something a little lighter. Perhaps even something with actual fruit in it. With that in mind, if you're looking for a treat that will leave you refreshed this summer while also giving you some nutritional benefits, Daphne Oz has you covered.

In a recent TikTok video, the television host and cookbook author demonstrates how to make her "highly requested" recipe for "Frozen Yogurt Berry Bark," which she describes as a "perfectly pink, scattering, smattering of fresh fruit and coconut." And judging from the 60-second video, this bark is easy enough to throw together that you'll probably want to make it over and over.

Per Oz's instructions, after making strawberry syrup on the stove, pour it into a blender with a cup of both nonfat and low-fat Greek yogurt (hello protein!), a few tablespoons of plant-based sweetener, vanilla extract, and salt. Once everything is blended, pour the mixture directly onto sheet pans lined with parchment paper to keep them from sticking. Finally, sprinkle raspberries, blackberries, and unsweetened coconut flakes all over the spread before freezing for a minimum of four hours. According to Oz, once removed from the ice, the mixture will solidify and, "become rich and creamy and cool and satisfying ... It will be the perfect treat for after dinner, after lunch, you'll see."