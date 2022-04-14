HBO Max's Chris Keyser And Daniel Goldfarb Discuss Julia's Second Act - Exclusive

Keyser describes how much things changed both in the world and within their marriage as Julia shifted into a leading role as author and television personality. "We wanted to tell the story of the evolution of the marriage from the old-fashioned, wonderful, loving, old-fashioned '50s kind of marriage, a Lucy and Ricky kind of marriage, to something that felt more like a modern marriage — and watch Paul in particular, and Julia, who understood what it meant to take someone along, navigate what it meant to allow this woman to shine. That's the first thing," Keyser said.

The executive producer also wanted to show that it's never too later to change course in life. "The second thing is the beginning of her second act, and it's a story about second acts. We were very interested in that and the remaking of yourself, no matter what age you are," Keyser said.

There was a much larger scale of change happening all around the couple too. "Third, it's her time back in America. We wanted to talk about all the things that were happening in America through the '60s and the '70s: the changes in food culture, the development of public television, the rise of celebrity, the increasing importance of feminism, and other movements of change in society that Julia had an interesting relationship to," Keyser explained. Even the executive director of the Julia Child Foundation agrees that the new HBO Max series did an amazing job at just that.

New episodes of "Julia" premiere on HBO Max on Thursdays.