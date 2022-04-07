Behind The Scenes Of HBO's Julia With Producers Chris Keyser And Daniel Goldfarb - Exclusive

While HBO Max's series "Julia" is a feast for the senses on-camera, what fans of Julia Child and the inspiring new series might not realize is that there was actually a feast going on behind the scenes too. When Mashed spoke with executive producer Chris Keyser and creator Daniel Goldfarb about the series and Julia Child, they revealed some tantalizing details. But it all started with what they wish they could have eaten with — and had prepared by — Julia Child herself.

"There's so many amazing ... some of her desserts, like her chocolate soufflé or ... I'm a big dessert person, so maybe ... Although [there's also] her French onion soup and her coq au vin. There's a lot of them, but maybe one of those great, amazing French desserts," Goldfarb said.

"For me, because I grew up in a culture/family that didn't cook very much, but once or twice we made coq au vin, that it might be that. I don't know how good it was, so I'd like to have a reference point. To cook that for me just once, it would both bring back memories and maybe the definitive version," Keyser added. But in discussing those who were fortunate enough to eat dishes prepared by Child herself, the producers shared some unseen details behind the series.