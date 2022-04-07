Behind The Scenes Of HBO's Julia With Producers Chris Keyser And Daniel Goldfarb - Exclusive
While HBO Max's series "Julia" is a feast for the senses on-camera, what fans of Julia Child and the inspiring new series might not realize is that there was actually a feast going on behind the scenes too. When Mashed spoke with executive producer Chris Keyser and creator Daniel Goldfarb about the series and Julia Child, they revealed some tantalizing details. But it all started with what they wish they could have eaten with — and had prepared by — Julia Child herself.
"There's so many amazing ... some of her desserts, like her chocolate soufflé or ... I'm a big dessert person, so maybe ... Although [there's also] her French onion soup and her coq au vin. There's a lot of them, but maybe one of those great, amazing French desserts," Goldfarb said.
"For me, because I grew up in a culture/family that didn't cook very much, but once or twice we made coq au vin, that it might be that. I don't know how good it was, so I'd like to have a reference point. To cook that for me just once, it would both bring back memories and maybe the definitive version," Keyser added. But in discussing those who were fortunate enough to eat dishes prepared by Child herself, the producers shared some unseen details behind the series.
There was plenty of taste-testing on set too
In "Julia," there are shots of the videographers and film staff taking bites of the food Julia Child had prepared for the set and show. In discussing that moment with Daniel Goldfarb and Chris Keyser, Mashed learned that there was plenty of taste-testing, in true Julia Child fashion, on the set of "Julia" too. "We did that on set, just like they did on the set of 'The French Chef.' That was famous that after the show, everyone dug in," Goldfarb said.
That's when Keyser added his own details to depict just what fun filming "Julia" must have been. "Christine, our food stylist, had to make — as Daniel always says, if Julia cut a piece of cake once, we needed 20 of them and that left a lot of food over for everyone to eat," Keyser explained. "Every day was a new feast. No matter where we were, a movable feast," he added.
But to round out the mental image of what the "Julia" set must have looked like, Goldfarb elaborated. "We would have at our craft service table, there would be La Croix bottles, but also chocolate soufflés, French onion soup. It was incredible," Goldfarb explained. "Steak frites," Keyser added. Clearly, the cast and crew must have been well-fed during the making of this HBO Max series.
The first three episodes of "Julia" are now streaming on HBO Max. New episodes premiere on Thursdays.