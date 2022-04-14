This Is What The Julia Child Foundation Thinks Of The New HBO Max Series Julia - Exclusive

For Schulkin and those he worked with, telling such a story meant looking at a later period of Child's life. "Julia on television was really when she came into her own, I think, as a personality in America's living room and really blossomed into the big career that she ended up having," he said. "The interesting thing about that is it happened during the Civil Rights Movement, during the Vietnam War, at a time where television was also coming into its own and particularly public television, [and Julia's show] started as a local show and became one of the earlier national shows," Schulkin explained.

In his opinion, Child and the HBO Max series, "Julia," present her story and that time in history as one that's far more entertaining while showcasing its pivotal importance. "That's all pretty significant, and not a lot of people had focused on that, [but it's] kind of academic, if you will, and so how do we make that entertaining?" Schulkin wondered. "That was the great pleasure for me, is seeing what Daniel Goldfarb and Chris Kaiser and the really skilled women of the writing team did and they totally brought that to life."

"The banter and the warmth and these imagined interactions between the characters, because there weren't enough of us there to know particularly what Julia was saying to Paul in the bedroom, has been beautifully brought to life," he continued, "surpassing my expectations of how it could be meaningful, deep, warm, funny, and entertaining. I'm definitely, from my chair, very thrilled with the outcome."

