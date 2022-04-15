Insomnia Cookies Just Dropped An Epic Deal For Easter
Born out of a college dorm room, Insomnia Cookies has been a staple in the late-night food delivery space since it came into existence in 2003. With more than 100 locations across the country, Insomnia is, as the name suggests, most famous for its freshly baked cookies, which you can get delivered warm out of the oven right to your doorstep every day (and night) from 10 a.m. until 3 a.m. The chewy cookies come in a variety of flavors, and Insomnia just dropped two limited-edition fruit flavors for the spring season.
If you're a fan of Insomnia Cookies, or if you've just been waiting for the perfect time to try them, you're in luck. This weekend, just in time for the Easter holiday, the company announced a major deal on its Instagram page — and fans are freaking out. Here's what you need to know about the promotion, including how you can take advantage of it before it ends.
You can get half a dozen Insomnia cookies for free
Typically, a dozen Insomnia cookies will cost you $20. But this weekend, if you order 12 cookies, you'll get an additional six cookies for free. That's 18 cookies for the price of 12. According to the brand's Instagram post, the deal runs now through the end of the day on Easter Sunday, which is April 17. You can order your cookies online or in-store, and there's no code required — the free cookie promotion will automatically be applied at checkout. There is, however, a limit of three per customer.
You can choose from Insomnia's classic cookies selection of 14 flavors which includes chocolate chunk, double chocolate mint, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter chip, snickerdoodle, white chocolate macadamia, and lemon poppyseed. There are also diet-specific varieties up for grabs in Insomnia's free cookie promotion, such as vegan chocolate chunk, vegan birthday cake, and gluten-free chocolate chunk. You can pick all one flavor or mix it up with an assortment of your choosing.
If you aren't near an Insomnia Cookies location, you can try this recipe for bakery-style chocolate chip cookies if you're craving them.