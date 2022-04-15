Insomnia Cookies Just Dropped An Epic Deal For Easter

Born out of a college dorm room, Insomnia Cookies has been a staple in the late-night food delivery space since it came into existence in 2003. With more than 100 locations across the country, Insomnia is, as the name suggests, most famous for its freshly baked cookies, which you can get delivered warm out of the oven right to your doorstep every day (and night) from 10 a.m. until 3 a.m. The chewy cookies come in a variety of flavors, and Insomnia just dropped two limited-edition fruit flavors for the spring season.

If you're a fan of Insomnia Cookies, or if you've just been waiting for the perfect time to try them, you're in luck. This weekend, just in time for the Easter holiday, the company announced a major deal on its Instagram page — and fans are freaking out. Here's what you need to know about the promotion, including how you can take advantage of it before it ends.