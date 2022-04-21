Krispy Kreme Fans Won't Want To Miss Its New Spring Weekend Deal

Krispy Kreme often runs promotions for its donuts, like a recent chocolate BOGO deal when customers could buy a dozen chocolate glazed donuts and receive 12 of the store's Original Glazed donuts for just $1. That's a big deal for Krispy Kreme lovers, 48% of whom say that the chain's glazed donuts are their favorite above apple fritters, glazed crullers, and more. If you missed out on that chance to get cheap glazed donuts, mark your calendar — because Krispy Kreme just announced a similar deal that happens to be more customizable.

On its Instagram account, the donut chain shared that customers can buy any dozen donuts of their choice and get a dozen of the Original Glazed donuts for $1. There are a few reasons as to why Krispy Kreme's donuts are so delicious, from their freshness to their sugary glaze and the fact that the recipes are a secret. We do have our own copycat glazed Krispy Kreme recipe, but if only the real thing will satisfy your craving, this deal is for you.