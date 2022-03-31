Krispy Kreme Lovers Won't Want To Miss This Chocolate BOGO Deal

Any fan of Krispy Kreme may recall the details that define every experience at the donut chain. From its signature hot light signaling the arrival of freshly made donuts to the sweet smell of Krispy Kreme's famous glaze, these are the familiar little things that come before sinking your teeth into one of those sugary rings of fried dough. And now there”s something new: The chain recently announced on Instagram that it's going to be running yet another one of its much-anticipated BOGO $1 dozen deals.

"Your Friday just got sweeter! Treat yourself to a Chocolate Glazed dozen & get $1 Original Glazed dozen this Friday, 4/1 only!" reads the caption of a post from this week alerting Krispy Kreme lovers of the upcoming April 1 promotion. Naturally, some patrons were a bit skeptical of the announcement due to the timing, with one asking the question that many others may have been thinking: "Is this an April Fools joke?" Fear not, Krispy Kreme lovers, this BOGO deal is very much real.