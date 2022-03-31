Krispy Kreme Lovers Won't Want To Miss This Chocolate BOGO Deal
Any fan of Krispy Kreme may recall the details that define every experience at the donut chain. From its signature hot light signaling the arrival of freshly made donuts to the sweet smell of Krispy Kreme's famous glaze, these are the familiar little things that come before sinking your teeth into one of those sugary rings of fried dough. And now there”s something new: The chain recently announced on Instagram that it's going to be running yet another one of its much-anticipated BOGO $1 dozen deals.
"Your Friday just got sweeter! Treat yourself to a Chocolate Glazed dozen & get $1 Original Glazed dozen this Friday, 4/1 only!" reads the caption of a post from this week alerting Krispy Kreme lovers of the upcoming April 1 promotion. Naturally, some patrons were a bit skeptical of the announcement due to the timing, with one asking the question that many others may have been thinking: "Is this an April Fools joke?" Fear not, Krispy Kreme lovers, this BOGO deal is very much real.
Krispy Kreme's upcoming BOGO deal is no joke
Fast Food Menu Prices reports that the average price of a dozen-count box of Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed donuts is $7.99. Therefore, when the chain announced earlier this week that participating locations would be offering customers the chance to grab a box for just $1 (with the purchase of a dozen chocolate glazed donuts) on Friday, April 1, we can't say we were surprised that some people thought the national donut shop was pulling an April Fools' Day prank. However, the chain was quick to nip any skepticism in the bud, writing proudly on its website the promotion is "not a joke." Doughnut lovers can head to the site to see if their local shop is participating in the limited-time deal and, if it is, they simply need to use the "BOGO1" code at checkout to partake in the promotion.
The deals don't end on Friday, either. Through Monday, April 4, college basketball fans can snag a free Krispy Kreme donut by showing proof of a busted (or booming) bracket. Additionally, customers who join the chain's rewards program by April 2 will be presented with another BOGO $1 coupon to use through April 4, meaning that by Monday, you could find yourself sitting on a stash of four dozen donuts — though we don't exactly advise eating all 48 in one sitting. After you've had your fill, you can use this trick to keeping donuts fresh.