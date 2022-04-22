Inside Buddy Valastro's Relationship With His Daughter

Buddy Valastro's big Italian family is prominently featured in the hit TLC series "Cake Boss." His sisters and brothers-in-law have worked alongside him since the very beginning and although they argue at times, like they did in the very first episode of the show, Buddy wouldn't have it any other way. "If I weren't doing this everyday with my family around me, I don't know that I could work this hard for someone else," Valastro told Entrepreneur. "It works for us because of the love and the passion, and we were born into it."

The baker's four children, Sofia, Buddy Jr., Marco, and Carlo, also make appearances in the bakery to help out. In fact, Valastro recently shared a video on Instagram of 19-year-old Sofia designing the Easter cookies for Carlo's Bakery. The "Cake Boss" was beaming with pride at her creations and said, "These look beautiful, I'm really proud of you baby," as he kissed her on the head. This isn't the first time the proud father has gushed about his eldest daughter. His Instagram is filled with sweet posts about their special relationship.