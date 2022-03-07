Buddy Valastro's Family Made Him A Birthday Cake And Instagram Is Loving It

For other people's birthdays, Buddy Valastro has sent out sweet messages on social media, like his birthday shoutout to Guy Fieri on Instagram. Fans of the "Cake Boss" host also loved the birthday cake he made for Gigi Hadid's daughter on her first birthday (via Twitter). But recently, it was Valastro's birthday, and it was his turn to get birthday messages as well as a special dessert. According to a recent Instagram post, for his birthday, Valastro celebrated with a cake that was made by Lisa, his wife, and his kids.

Valastro received plenty of love from other celebrity chefs and fans on his Instagram post, which received more than 200,000 likes. Chef Anne Burrell wrote, "Big FAT happy birthday Buddy!!!" with heart and cake emojis, and Zoë François, Cat Cora, and Guga Rocha also wrote him birthday wishes. One fan wrote that Valastro's wife, Lisa, "did a great job" with his cake, and another fan said, "One of the few people on earth who can have his cake and eat it too! Enjoy your special day."