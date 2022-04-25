Duff Goldman's 'Secret Weapon' In Baking Is So Simple

Whipping up a homemade red velvet cake or a from-scratch apple pie sounds like what Pinterest dreams are made of. But baking can feel like an exact science, and one that requires some knowledge, patience, and a few tricks of the trade. If there's anyone to take baking advice from, it would be Duff Goldman, who believes everyone can always perfect their craft further. "That's the great thing about baking," he told Insider. "I always tell kids that you can be really good at it your very first time and spend the rest of your life getting better at it." The celebrity chef is best known for his Food Network show "Ace of Cakes," and the incredibly successful bakery he runs in Baltimore, Charm City Cakes (via Food Network).

Goldman has a lot of thoughts on how to be a better baker. He believes that, aside from techniques and tools, one of the key things that can instantly improve your finished product is the ingredients you choose to use. Duff recently revealed on Twitter that he has a secret weapon when it comes to making the best pies — and it's something you likely already have in your pantry.