The Adorable Reaction A MasterChef Junior Contestant Had To Meeting Tilly Ramsay

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Matilda "Tilly" Ramsay is the second youngest of chef Gordon Ramsay's five children, and so far, the 20 year old is the only one to take an interest in cooking (via Parade). She paved her own way in the culinary world when she hosted a TV show called "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch" on CBCC and published a cookbook for beginners in 2019 called "Matilda & the Ramsay Bunch: Tilly's Kitchen Takeover." In 2021, the teenage cooking prodigy competed on "Celebrity MasterChef Australia," where she came in second place after making a highly technical dessert (via Fox Sports).

She has also made quite the splash on TikTok, where she frequently roasts Gordon, which TikTok loves, and has racked up over 10 million followers. One of her most popular videos, which has over 70 million views, starts with her showing her dad a magic trick using an egg and a water bottle, but she ends up squirting the water bottle in her father's face and cracking the egg on his head. It's all in good fun, and you can tell the pair genuinely enjoys spending time and goofing off together.

Speaking of, the "Strictly Come Dancing" star recently made a special guest appearance on Season 8, Episode 4 of "MasterChef Junior," which her dad hosts, and one of the contestants was clearly a fan of hers (via YouTube).