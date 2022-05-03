The Best Tricks To Get Your Kids To Eat Plant-Based Beyond Meat - Exclusive

What kid (or even adult) doesn't love having breakfast for dinner? As it turns out, that's also a great way to adapt plant-based products for picky eaters. "Breakfast for dinner [is something] I love to eat. [With] Beyond Ground Beef, [there are] 10 million recipes you could do, but something really simple and fun, especially for kids, is a quesadilla," Chef Stavaridis suggested. "Buy some [seasonings], scramble it up, [and] pick some veggies if you can. If you can buy some carrots or something that comes in a bag if it's easier for these areas, [add] a little bit of cheese, and fold it up. You could obviously add an egg for breakfast. Those are some fun, quick things that you can do."

The chef has some tried and true methods of cooking Beyond Meat products for her nephew. "Some things [are] from my childhood that I've tried to do [with] my nephew — he's five and eats a lot of plant-based products as well. I know how he eats, and he's a good cook for being a five-year-old," she explained. "They do nachos with veggies on top. He loves vegetables. They've started doing seasoned beef, a simple taco spice, scramble up the Beyond [Beef] 3.0, and then it can go on top of nachos with lettuce and tomato. He [sometimes] puts everything on there." Really, there's a plant-based hack for any palate and any age!

