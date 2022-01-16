Here's What Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Ate On Their Most Recent Date

Hey there, all you cool cats and kittens, put down your needlepoints and Tivo the "Antiques Roadshow" because we've got some news: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – like every red-blooded American without a gluten or dairy allergy – like pizza and ice cream. It's true; the stars you probably thought feasted on a steady diet of gold leaf and old TMZ articles are actually more like us regular humans, noshing on 'za and washing it down with some Ben & Jerry's on their days off from running the world. Or at least, that's what TMZ would have you believe, after spotting the couple at Jon & Vinny's, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, California.

As the story goes, Kardashian and Davidson used a private entrance and tucked into a cozy table at the back of Jon & Vinny's for their Tuesday night outing, and the photos from TMZ show what looks like casual pizzas and some Diet Cokes. The restaurant, while perhaps a pricier pie than, say, Pizza Hut, arguably has a reasonably priced menu by LA standards (via Jon & Vinny's). And, while it also boasts an extensive list of desserts, the couple opted for a nearby Rite Aid to top the evening off with a sweet treat. A far cry from Kardashian dining at Nobu Malibu last year with ex-husband Kanye West (via People), but maybe that's what they were going for.