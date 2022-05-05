How Top Chef Judge Tiffany Derry Is Changing The Restaurant Business - Exclusive

"Top Chef" fan favorite and James Beard Award double nominee Tiffany Derry has had a few moments in her professional career that changed her and eventually lead her to want to do more to make a difference in the industry. She got her first job when she was only 15 after walking into her local IHOP and boldly telling the manager that she wanted to cook. But Derry was shocked to be told that women weren't allowed in the kitchen. "I was in a bubble," she recalled in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "I didn't understand that they wouldn't want women in the kitchen, and I didn't understand that it was a guy's world." Derry eventually accepted a job as a server, but one day a cook called in sick, and she was finally asked to join the front-of-line in the kitchen. Soon, she paid her way through culinary school while working the graveyard shift at IHOP. Derry shared that she appreciates the opportunity that IHOP gave her, but she never forgot being barred from a restaurant kitchen because of her gender.

Another moment that changed her was a trip to France — when Derry returned from Europe, Chef Mark Holley sought her out and offered her an internship. "He was the only Black chef I had ever met," Derry told Mashed. "It was pretty inspiring for me." Derry then worked for Holley for several years, and along the way, she was creating her own menu that was a fusion of European cuisine and the Southern comfort foods cooked by her mother and grandmother. In 2017, she opened a restaurant in Austin — Roots Chicken Shak — with business partner Tom Foley that featured her duck fat-fried chicken. Derry realized that her restaurant could provide work opportunities to the Black community. "We would be able to do something special within the community," Derry explained, "very different than [when] I grew up, never seeing any person of color owning a business."